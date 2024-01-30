Dominic West weighs in on The Crown’s reviews about his character

Dominic West reflects on The Crown’s reviews about his character

Dominic West has recently shared his thoughts on The Crown’s fans’ reaction.



Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today show, West, who portrays the role of King Charles in the Netflix drama, revealed the impact of response from the royal family and his fans as well.

“All reactions worry me. You know, I read all the reviews and I spent two days in bed,” confessed the actor.

West stated, “So yes, I’m a sensitive soul. I worry about what people think.”

Addressing his work as a theatre star, the A View from the Bridge star quipped, “It’s such a relief to now go back to theatre and not have to talk about the monarchy anymore.”

West opened up that he was earlier “reluctant to take” on the role of Charles, but later he started enjoying working on the show.

“You don't turn down a Peter Morgan script very easily. He’s such a great writer and it’s such a great show and I love being on it,” remarked the Tomb Raider actor.

West added, “I loved wearing the clothes. I loved driving the cars, and I loved having people bow to me. It's an absolutely wonderful feeling. I miss it.”

While portraying the role of Charles in Netflix show, West previously spilled to PEOPLE, “I suppose one’s perception is so dictated by what you read in the media and what you see in their public persona that working on trying to find out what’s going on privately and what’s going on in their minds and what’s going on in their private conversations.”

Meanwhile, all season of The Crown are currently streaming on Netflix.