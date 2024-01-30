Inside 'Mr. Bean' Rowan Atkinson's mindblowing passion for cars

Mr. Bean posing with his modest green Mini

Rowan Atkinson, who is famous for playing Mr. Bean on the famous British sitcom of the same name, has an apparent ‘thing’ for Aston Martins and Land Rovers in real life but is saying goodbye to one of his most beloved vehicles.

He is known for his passion in cars, given that the British actor specifically asked Iconic Auctioneers to exclusively look for Land Rover Defender 110 Heritage Editions 2015-2016.



Now, the English actor and comedian is setting a bid on the said model at the Iconic Auctioneers Race Retro Sale on February 24, in Stoneleigh, England.

Atkinson's vehicle is expected to range between $82,400 and $101,400 at the auction in Stoneleigh Park.

Rowan Atkinson sets bid on his Defender for auction

Nick Whale, who is the chairman of Iconic Auditioneers explicitly spoke of Atkinson’s interest in vehicles, stating: "Rowan Atkinson is a well-known petrolhead and Land Rover enthusiast, so this vehicle has been cherished and lightly used as part of his personal collection."

The 69-year-old actor was spotted driving his modest green Mini around his neighbourhood, he shared an indefinite bond with his car on the show.

His passion for Defenders doesn’t come off as a complete shocker given the character’s inclination towards vehicles.

Additionally Atkinson was mainly spotted driving his green Mini while playing the titular character on the his hit show.