Security forces eliminate 6 terrorists in Mach terror attack

This representational file photo shows Pakistani paramilitary soldiers cordoning off the site of an attack by gunmen on soldiers in Quetta, Balochistan, on June 29, 2016. — AFP

Caretaker Balochistan Minister for Information Jan Achakzai Tuesday said six terrorists were eliminated in Mach after the city was rocked by explosions and plunged into darkness last night following terror attacks.

According to the minister, two of the terrorists have been identified as Doda Baloch and Pardan Baloch.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Achakzai said pictures and more details regarding the terrorists are "coming".

Mach echoed with explosions and plunged into darkness after terrorists fired several rockets from mountains, followed by heavy gunfire, late Monday night.

People were trapped in their homes due to explosions and firing, while gunshots also started in Kolpur and Gokhart Bibi Nani areas. According to security sources, unidentified persons fired 15 rockets from the mountains at 9:30pm in the Mach area of Kachhi Bolan.

Two rockets fell onto Mach Jail Colony, one landed in the Levies police station, four rained into the FC headquarters and eight rockets landed in the city and surrounding areas. As the rockets exploded with strong bangs and heavy firing, the city plunged into darkness, and soon the market closed.

In a statement released earlier today, the minister informed about the terrorist attacks successfully thwarted by security forces. He added that neither the security forces personnel suffered any casualties nor any installation was damaged in the attacks.

Achakzai said the terrorists retreated when the security forces began the operation to eliminate them.

The courage and determination of the armed forces to protect the lives of the people is admirable, the minister said, lauding the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps for thwarting the terrorist attack.

CM Domki lauds 'prompt, careful response' by security forces

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki condemned the terrorist attacks and activities in and around the Mach city.

The chief minister instructed the provincial home department to utilise the available resources for the restoration of peace.

"Security agencies are engaged in the protection of the public and the maintenance of peace through coordination. The forces are taking precautionary measures to protect the local population from harm," he said.

CM Domki added that the forces thwarted the terrorist activities with prompt and careful response, while the administration, FC and police are taking steps to clear the area.

Injured receive treatment in Quetta

Meanwhile, at least 13 injured due to firing in Mach and Kolpur were shifted to the trauma centre in Quetta, the health facility's managing director told Geo News.

"All the injured are being provided with the best medical facilities," he added.