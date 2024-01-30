Jay Leno appears downcast after filing for conservatorship over wife Mavis

Jay Leno stepped out for the first time after he filed for a conservatorship over his wife, Mavis, following her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The talk show host, 73, who was dressed in a Canadian tuxedo, appeared sombre and downcast as he was photographed with a few men at the airport in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, reported Page Six.

It is not clear when Mavis, 77, was diagnosed, but there will be a hearing for the conservatorship on April 9. The conservatorship, which was first reported by TMZ last week, has been called on the basis of the health condition of Mavis.

Jay and Mavis have been together for decades as they tied the knot in 1980. The pair were formally introduced by mutual friends a week later and they quickly started dating.

While the couple never had any children, they have remained supportive of each other through thick and thin.

The philanthropist by her husband’s side when he suffered third-degree burns when one of his antique cars exploded in his face in November 2022.

She was also present when he was recovering from multiple broken bones from a motorcycle crash a little after the explosion.

the last time Jay was spotted with his wife was in November 2023, in Los Angeles as they were heading to a comedy event together.