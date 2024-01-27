Jay Leno files for conservatorship over wife Mavis following health diagnosis

Jay Leno filed for conservatorship over his wife, Mavis, after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The news was first reported by TMZ and confirmed by Page Six on Friday.

While it is unclear when Mavis, 77, was diagnosed with the disease, the TV host declares the it as “the basis of the conservatorship.”

Although, there will be a hearing for the conservatorship on April 9.

However, the last time Jay was spotted with his wife was in November 2023, in Los Angeles as they were heading to a comedy event together.

Jay and Mavis have been together for decades as they tied the knot in 1980.

During a 1987 profile of the comedian, Mavis said her husband changed her view on marriage.

“I always had this idea that I would never get married … But with Jay, I began to realise that this was the first time I was ever with someone where I had a perfect, calm sense of having arrived at my destination,” she recalled. The pair never had kids, which Mavis takes “full credit” for.

Mavis was also supportive of husband when he returned to the comedy stage in November 2022 after suffering third-degree burns to his face and hands resulting from a car explosion.