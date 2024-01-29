Prince William deals ‘most important task’ solo as Kate Middleton recovers

Prince William is currently adamant to succeed at a big task at hand, which he has embraced in the light of his wife, Kate Middleton’s ‘planned abdominal surgery.’

The Prince of Wales, who has often described himself as a family man, is now caring his three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, while Catherine, Princess of Wales recovers.

Royal author, Robert Hardman told Fox News Digital that William is prioritising his wife’s health as he cleared his calendar for her.

“William considers one of his most important jobs is raising the next monarch,” Hardman said. “All that's going through his head is, 'What kind of king is George going to be?"

William is currently managing the children alongside their longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, per People Magazine.

A close pal told the outlet that the heir to the throne is “really hands-on” with the kids.

"He doesn’t want any mistakes made with the next generation," said the pal. "He wants to give [his children] a proper upbringing and lots of love. That is foremost in his mind."

Hardman said that in raising George as the future king, he doesn’t “want to scare him off” because the role of a monarch is a “privilege and honour” rather than a “burden.”