Kieran Culkin reveals costar Jesse Eisenberg’s mental health struggles

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg play cousins in ‘A Real Pain’

Jesse Eisenberg is an agoraphobic.

Eisenberg’s A Real Pain costar Keiran Culkin revealed that the Social Network star has serious anxiety, and the Hollywood life doesn’t exactly help things.

Speaking to E! in a new interview, the Succession alum, 41, recalled that Eisenberg, 40, was “shaking” on the red carpet for Sundance premiere of their new film A Real Pain last Saturday.

“He’s just an anxious person. Just now, I had my arm around him and he was shaking,” Culkin revealed.

In fact, Eisenberg confided in Culkin, “Everything – when I go outside – makes me nervous.”

Culkin further reflected that he and Eisenberg are “just two very different people that happen to do the same job.”

He further admitted that their “styles definitely clashed” while filming the comedy drama – Culkin had a more carefree attitude while Eisenberg was always on edge.

“He came to the trailer I was in and he was like, ‘Okay, are you ready for today?” Culkin recalled Eisenberg asking him, and Culkin would reply, “Oh, I actually don’t know what we’re shooting today, but it’ll be fine.”

This attitude, Culkin admitted, “made [Eisenberg] really nervous.”

A Real Pain follows the story of two cousins – played by Culkin and Eisenberg – as they travel to Poland following their grandmother’s death, only to end up in a Holocaust tout.