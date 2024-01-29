Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's dream of being 'guests of honour' shattered

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's dream of being 'guests of honour' at the Bob Marley: One Love biopic premiere's seemingly shattered.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprising public appearance in Jamaica on January 23 amid a royal health scare.

Interestingly, a video from the event went viral in which Harry and Meghan engaged in an awkward situation when they were asked to several rows back from the first ones, where special guests usually sat.

While analysing the strange encounter, PR expert Lynn Carratt told The Mirror that she "did find the video of them being shown to their seats in the premiere rather amusing."

She added, "They looked a bit put out when they had to sit on row eight with some of the less distinguished guests attending. Meghan likely thought they would be the guests of honour and have a prime seat."



Speaking of the former Suits actress's black gown, the expert said, "I also bet she was very uncomfortable sitting in that Carolina Herrera dress for the whole film."