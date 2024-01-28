Shakira extends support for Sofia Vergara's 'Griselda' with heartfelt message

Latin entertainment icons Shakira and Sofia Vergara brought a wave of warmth and nostalgia to social media this week as the Colombian singer sent a special message to her friend and fellow Latina powerhouse ahead of the premiere of Vergara's new Netflix series, Griselda.



The Colombian actress's new series Griselda, in which she plays Griselda Blanco, is expected to become as popular on Netflix as Narcos did nine years prior.

The true story of the Colombian drug trafficker who managed the cocaine sales in Miami throughout the 1970s and 80s captivated the actress personally.

As Vergara herself admits, the position of leader of the Medellin cartel and mentor to Pablo Escobar came as a "surprise" to her following her career as a character actor in lighthearted sitcoms.

"You always think someone who is not an actress is going to arrive and be a little lost or out of tune, but she [Griselda] is super professional, very beautiful," Vergara said in an interview with journalist Carlos Ochoa.

Before the premiere, singer Shakira, another well-known Colombian, reached out to Vergara with a kind letter.

"Hi Sofi, congratulations on your new show 'Griselda', I'll be seeing you this Thursday, a kiss," she said in a video clip on social media.

Vergara is set to captivate audiences in her portrayal of Griselda Blanco, the notorious "Godmother of Cocaine" in the Netflix drama. The series charts Blanco's rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most powerful and feared figures in the Miami drug trade.