Meghan Markle’s pal lauds her for new found success of ‘Suits’

Abigail Spencer is lauding her Suits co-star and pal, Meghan Markle for the rise of the legal drama and its upcoming reboot.

Spencer, who played lawyer Dana Scott and love interest of Harvey Spectre, appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, discussed the “layered” opinions about the rising popularity of the legal drama.

The Mad Men alum, 42, believes one of the reasons is the fascination behind the Duchess of Sussex, who formerly played Rachel Zane on the show, that brought the show ratings soaring once again.

“I think there’s several different things,” she said. “And also, Meghan’s loveliness, you know, that everyone is aware of her and her being on the show.”

Moreover, Spencer also opined that it was Netflix’s smart thinking during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, and the popularity of the Sussexes’ docu-series, Harry & Meghan, that brought the nine-season show on top in streaming.

“During the strike, there wasn’t anything else,” she continued.

“You know, Netflix repositioned it, so I think there is something to positioning on Netflix and when other things aren’t being made, it commands your attention, but it has to be great for people to watch it.”

Suits, which ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, set a new record as the most-viewed acquired streaming title nearly four years after its series finale after racking up 3 billion viewing minutes within its first week, via Nielsen.