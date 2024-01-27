Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom ‘could be’ heading for a split

File Footage

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship may have hit a bump in their upcoming wedding plans.



An insider told Life & Style that there “don’t appear to be any plans in the works” for upcoming nuptials sparking concerns of a split.

The couple, who got engaged in 2019, raised eyebrows when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 47, celebrated his birthday two weeks ago and his 39-year-old fiancée was nowhere to be seen.

Moreover, Orlando attended the 2023 Golden Globes in Los Angeles solo while the Firework singer was enjoying snowboarding in Aspen.

Now, it turns out that the Aspen vacation may have been a cause of a scuffle between the pair. The source revealed that the Dark Horse songstress and the Troy actor argued over the clashing dates of their holiday and the award ceremony.

“She wasn’t happy about him ditching their getaway when he was suddenly asked to present at the awards show,” the source said. “But it’s not the only red flag that has people thinking this could be the end for them.”

Perry and Bloom have previously talked about going into couple’s therapy and still working around each other’s differences.

However, the only thing the pair “really” connect on these days is their three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

“They live together, but it does seem like they’re leading separate lives,” the insider revealed. “Katy is happy filming American Idol or promoting her shoe line, while Orlando would rather be jumping out of an airplane or off a mountain.”