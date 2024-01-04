Katy Perry’s new band on ring finger sparks marriage speculation with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dating for nearly seven years, including their brief breakup

Katy Perry is no longer wearing her engagement ring that fiancé Orlando Bloom gave her five years ago. But her ring finger wasn’t bare, either.

The pop icon recently returned back home to Los Angeles after a New Year’s getaway with her long-time fiancé on Tuesday.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showed the Firework songstress sporting a casual all-gray attire – gray sweats, gray baseball cap, and gray kicks with orange accents.

Though the silly faces she was making at Bloom catch the eye first, a closer look revealed that Perry was wearing a mystery band on her ring finger.

Bloom – sporting a bright orange tee and a baseball cap that matched hers – reciprocated with a wide grin, though his hand was not photographed.



Photo Credits: Daily Mail

The chart-topping singer started dating the Lord of the Rings alum in 2016 and briefly broke up before reconciling in 2018.

They got engaged the following year – with Bloom popping the question on Valentine’s Day – and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in 2020.

Since getting engaged, however, the pair have postponed their wedding and haven’t disclosed much about their wedding plans.

After the latest sighting, however, could it be that the couple secretly tied the knot going into the New Year?