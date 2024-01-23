Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom venture into prosthetic-galactic looks together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in alien makeup

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom glam up as intergalactic species.



During a recent date night, the engaged pair disguised into cosmic glam aliens, taking their romance to new heights.

The American Idol judge posted a carousel of pictures on January 21st, showing off her and Orlando's incredible transformations.

She went all out for her extraterrestrial appearance, complete with flesh-colored antennae on her forehead and ear prostheses pointed at the tips, in typical Katy form.

She also covered up her natural eyebrows and used cosmetics to artfully create a sculpted arch on the brow bone. The E.T. singer wore glossy purple iridescent makeup that reached her temples as the rest of her outfit.

It was all pulled together with dramatic false lashes, a delicate pink blush, and a matching lip colour.

Katy accessorised her celestial-inspired gown with a latex panel and a sheer, nude corset bodice adorned with diamonds, complementing her futuristic makeup.

Along with a flowing cloak, the off-the-shoulder style included pleated fabric that flowed across her torso and chest.

The Lord of the Rings alum maintained a classic look with a black-and-white tuxedo, but for added flair, he opted for sharp ear prostheses and an accentuated brow bone.

Hugo Villasenor, Analyn Cruz, and Gabby Navarrete, three special effects makeup artists, were hired by the couple. Katy's makeup was also done by Patrick Ta, who mentioned on Instagram that it was for a themed party.

As seen by the comment "Spaced out and starry eyed" in her Jan. 21 Instagram photo, Katy obviously appreciated their interstellar getups.



