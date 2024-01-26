Prince Harry likely to visit King Charles in London hospital

Prince Harry, who has not shared even a single word about his ailing sister-in-law Princess Kate and dad King Charles, is being urged to step up and help brother Prince William in his hour of need.
The Duke of Sussex has so far appeared to be reluctant to make any statement or show willingness to travel to the UK to see his royal relatives, but some commentators still cling to the fact that Harry is desperate to see his father.
Harry has faced mounting calls to pay a visit to King Charles who was admitted to the London hospital for his planned prostate operation on Friday. Princess Kate is also recovering in the same hospital after abdominal surgery.
It's right time for Harry to win hearts with his move to stand by his brother, as all senior royals have temporarily cut back on their royal duties.
Prince Wales is unlikely to return to work until Easter. King Charles has also postponed public engagements for a short period of recuperation.
Prince William has cut back on royal duties to look after the King and Princess Kate and his three children. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla is expected to step back from a number of engagements during the King's treatment in the hospital.
Royal Correspondent Michael Cole told GB News: "He could be stepping up right now, helping his father, helping his brother at this difficult time.
Michael added the Sussexes would have "had a chance to star" by "picking up the slack".
