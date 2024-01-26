Tom Hollander dubs fatherhood as 'wonderful thing'

Tom Hollander is now openly discussing his experience as a later-life father after secretly welcoming a baby boy into the world this summer.



In an emotional chat with Kelly and Mark on LIVE, the White Lotus actor said he regretted not having children before the birth of his son.

Being a father is "a wonderful thing," according to Hollander, who also revealed to hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that until recently, having children wasn't a primary priority.

“I sort of spent many years not really thinking that I was going to be a dad or even wanting to be a dad,” he said. “Literally, I started to regret that, and suddenly it was ... suddenly he's here so that's lovely.”

Hollander, who welcomed his child with interior designer Fran Hickman, also mentioned how happy his parents are with their new family member.

“They'd long given up on me,” he quipped. “They're in their late 80s.”

In the upcoming series Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans on FX and Hulu, Hollander plays the lead role. He plays the writer Truman Capote, who exposes his wealthy and influential pals.

Hollander, along with costars Calista Flockhart, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Lane, Molly Ringwald, Naomi Watts, and Demi Moore, attended the limited series' red carpet launch at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Tuesday, ahead of its broadcast on January 31.