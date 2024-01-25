Dakota Johnson takes bite out of limelight: SNL host mocks viral moment

Dakota Johnson, known for her steely gaze and witty one-liners, is bringing her unique brand of humour to Saturday Night Live – and she's not afraid to laugh at herself along the way.



In a hilarious promo for her upcoming hosting gig, Johnson pokes fun at her now-famous "lime incident" from her Architectural Digest home tour, proving she can dish it out as well as take it.

Remember the video that went viral in 2020? The one where Johnson casually took a giant bite out of a lime, seemingly unfazed by its pucker-inducing tartness? The internet, of course, had a field day, spawning countless memes and jokes about the actress's bizarre lime love.

Now, Johnson is reclaiming the narrative. In the SNL promo, she sits nonchalantly in a bathtub, lime in hand. "Hey everyone, it's your girl, Dakota Johnson," she says, with a playful glint in her eye. "And I'm hosting Saturday Night Live!"

Suddenly, a dramatic orchestral sting plays as she takes a massive bite of the lime, wincing exaggeratedly and spitting it back into the tub with a grimace. "Just kidding," she deadpans, breaking the fourth wall with a mischievous grin. "I don't actually love limes that much."

The promo is a masterclass in self-deprecating humour. Johnson embraces the absurdity of the incident, turning it into a viral hit all over again. It's a clever way to address the meme head-on, showing she's in on the joke and doesn't take herself too seriously.