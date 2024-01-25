Sofia Vergara ‘shuts up’ Kelly Clarkson upon underestimation of ‘Griselda’ makeover

Sofia Vergara turned heads due to her striking transformation into streetwise Griselda Blanco for the upcoming Netflix miniseries, Griselda, which became the subject of much discussion.

During her visit on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host Kelly Clarkson casually described Vergara's transformation as "slight," the actress's quick and playful retort sent the audience into a roaring fit of laughter.

“This is incredible… I feel like they only changed your nose or something,” Clarkson said during the broadcast.

“What?” a surprised Vergara shot back.

As the American Idol winner tried to explain her point of view, Vergara interjected: “Are you crazy?”

“Whatever they did though, it looks slight,” the show host added before being cut off once again.

The America's Got Talent judge chuckled along with the audience, "No Kelly, it was hours." However, the actress from Wild Card retaliated more forcefully the more Clarkson tried to draw attention to little alterations in Vergara's look.

“It was a wig! Shut up. It was a wig. It was a lot!”

Vergara, known for her comedic roles in Modern Family and Hot Pursuit, is taking a dramatic turn in Griselda. The miniseries chronicles the rise and fall of Griselda Blanco, the notorious Godmother of Cocaine, who carved her path in the male-dominated underworld of Miami's drug trade.

To embody Blanco, Vergara underwent a complete physical transformation, sporting a short, jet-black wig, bold makeup, and prosthetics to alter her facial features.

“They did a lot to me! It was teeth. It was wig. It was nose." She went on, "It was plastic from here to here," as a pre-recorded video clip from Vergara's trailer on-site showed the hair and makeup procedure.

In an attempt to provide further context, Clarkson said that the cosmetics and hair professionals "did such a good job that it looks seamless."