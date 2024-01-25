Supergirl role in 'Superman: Legacy' tied between two actresses

Supergirl role in 'Superman: Legacy' tied between Milly Alcock and Meg Donnelly

The role of Supergirl for James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is tied down between two actresses.

Milly Alcock and Meg Donnelly narrowed down in the screen tests that took place on Tuesday in Atlanta, according to sources quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran were also present during screen tests.

Alcock is best known for her work as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

Meanwhile, Donnelly, who starred in Disney Channel’s hit musical franchise Zombies, voices the character in recent and current DC animated movies.

Supergirl is a key part of the new DC universe being crafted by Gunn and Safran. The filmmaker and the producer were tapped in October 2022 to reset and lead DC’s film, TV and animation efforts as co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios.

The role of Supergirl will also have its own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow after being introduced in Superman: Legacy.

The feature is currently still in development and will be based off of comic book mini-series written by Tom King that was published in 2021 and 2022.