Bradley Cooper spotted with girlfriend Gigi Hadid after Oscar snub

Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, have embarked on a trip to London together.

The couple was seen leaving New York City just one day after Cooper, 49, received no Oscar nomination for Best Director for Maestro.

The high-profile pair wheeled their luggage through the transportation hub, with 28-year-old Gigi showcasing her usual stylish yet edgy ensemble.

The catwalk queen wore a cropped white T-shirt, revealing a hint of her abs, paired with a black leather jacket, jeans, and a green cap.

She pulled her ponytail through her hat and adorned herself with gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace.

Cooper opted for a smart and comfortable look for his transatlantic flight, donning a black jacket, matching trousers, and a stylish top.

The A Star Is Born actor appeared contemplative as he entered the airport, immersed in his headphones before seemingly encountering a friend.

Gigi and Bradley sparked up a romance in October after they were reportedly 'introduced' by Bradley's ex Irina Shayk, 37.

Last month it emerged Bradley has purchased a home near his girlfriend's family horse farm in Pennsylvania, Page Six reports.

A source told the outlet that Bradley — who is a Pennsylvania native — recently bought a house in Bucks County.

The latest outing comes after Cooper was snubbed again for a Best Director Oscar nomination for Maestro.

Overall, the film scored numerous nods yesterday.

The Netflix film received seven Academy Awards nominations - Best Picture, Best Actor for Cooper, Best Actress for Carey Mulligan, Achievement In Sound, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Original Screenplay.

Cooper directed and starred in Maestro, the critically acclaimed biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein.



