Jon Stewart makes comeback with The Daily Show: Deets inside

Jon Stewart all set to return as host of The Daily Show: More inside

Jon Stewart has recently made a comeback as the host of The Daily Show.



Jon will reportedly host the show on Monday nights starting from February 12 and not only that, he will also serve as executive producer on the show.

After a yearlong replacement of Trevor Noah, Jon, who spent 16 years at the show, was announced as the host of the Daily Show on Wednesday.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honoured to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios in a statement.

McCarthy added, “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Jon, who exited The Daily Show in 2015, signed a deal with Apple to host a show for the technology company’s streaming service. But that show came to an end last year.

In 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jon explained why he left the Daily show at the time.

“The truth is I left The Daily Show for a reason. It didn’t feel like I was singing as joyful a song as I wanted to be singing, but my life was still really good. I had wonderful moments at the show, and I didn’t feel it was a burden,” he mentioned.

Although Trevor earned critical acclaim for hosting program after Jon departure, it never had the same cultural impact it did under the latter’s direction.