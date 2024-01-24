Sofia Vergara on changing hair colour from blonde to dark before joining Hollywood

Sofia Vergara addresses hair journey in Hollywood

Sofia Vergara has recently reflected on her hair journey in Hollywood.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Modern Family actress, who is new global brand ambassador for haircare, Schwarzkopf, revealed her hair colour was blonde 20 years ago when she moved to the United States in her early 30s.

“While searching for work, I realise the way that I looked was not the way that Hollywood really saw Latina women,” recalled the 51-year-old.

Sofia continued, “They were expecting a more dark-haired woman. It was difficult because they were a little confused, like, ‘This woman sounds like a Latin woman but she's blonde.’”

“I made the decision to change my hair colour to dark, and that’s how I started working,” confessed the actress.

Sofia stated, “At the end of the day, it was hair. It was not like I was cutting my fingers off.”

“It was like, ‘I'm going to see if that works. I'm here, why not?’ And it changed my life because I got hired to do Modern Family, which I did for 11 years,” mentioned the actress and producer.

However, Sofia dished, “After the third season, I thought, ‘Maybe now that everybody knows Gloria is Latin and they know me, I could go back to my more natural hair colour.’”

“So, I did little by little and it was fine,” added the actress.

Elaborating on how she took care of her hair while shooting, Sofia relied on top-quality products.

“I say that it's just hair, but in my situation, it's part of my job. When you work in the field that I do, a lot can happen [to your hair]. So, one of the most important things I can do is take care of it,” she remarked.