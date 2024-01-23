Prince William's reaction to Princess Kate's 'sudden' hospital admission laid bare

Prince William is said to be crying in silence in absence of his beloved wife Princess Kate who's recovering in hospital after abdominal surgery.



The Princess of Wales can count on her husband Prince William to be by her side during her difficult time. The heir to the throne is taking full care of his wife as he had promised to Kate's parents before marrying her.

William was left baffled by Kate Middleton's sudden hospital admission last week, an expert has claimed.



"He'll be feeling emotional, stressed and probably rather bewildered by this sudden turn of events," said royal expert Jennie Bond.

The expert also claimed Kate and William's three children were also going though the same phase at the time when they leaned about their mom's medical procedure.

She said: "Keeping the routine going is important. But they are certain to be feeling a bit confused. William is, sadly, perfectly placed to help. He knows exactly how it feels to be worried about your mum, and, in his case, to lose her.

She went on saying the William and Kate's kids - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five - need extra care to keep them safe from stress at this time.

"So he will be taking extra care to reassure the children and tell them as much, or as little, as he judges they need to hear."

However, it is still unclear whether the kids have visited their mom or not after her surgery.

The expert added: "I’m sure that as soon as it is appropriate, William will take them to see her in hospital, because children need that kind of face-to-face reassurance. They’ll be Face Timing a lot, I’m sure and showing them that Mum’s alright."