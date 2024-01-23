The Bachelor Season 28 premiere: Joey Graziadei moved by Lea's 'selfless' choice

The Bachelor Season 28 kicked off this week, marred by moments of truth, love, and heartbreak.

Joey Graziadei is the latest seeker of love on the series, who is "looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” according to the season’s description from ABC.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, first episode of the latest season premiered on Monday, Jan. 22 on the TV network.

Who is Joey Graziadei?

The teaching tennis pro originally appeared in Season 20 of The Bachelorette starring Charity Lawson. Graziadei ended up as the runner-up for Lawson’s love, who accepted the proposal of Dotun Olubeko in the final episode.

Lea on The Bachelor:

Among the 32 women, who will compete for the reality star’s heart in the forthcoming episodes, Lea already won the first impression rose following her simple entrance in a limo compared to elaborate ones of others.

Joey’s decision was made easy after Lea made the difficult choice to burn the golden ticket, which gave her an advantage of stealing a one-on-one date with the star from another woman.

"She gives me that validation that she is here for the right reasons," he said, reflecting on his decision. "She has characteristics and qualities that I want in my life."

"It means a ton to me, and would you accept this rose?" he asked Lea, and once she accepted, the pair shared a sweet kiss.

"This is going to be the start of a crazy, crazy journey," Lea added in a confessional. "I can already tell."

How to watch The Bachelor:

In USA, The Bachelor is pretty easy to watch; just tune into ABC every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT. Hulu with Live TV also offers broadcast of the series in real-time.

For those who don’t mind watching the show the day after its original broadcast, you can always catch it on regular Hulu.

You can also use VPN to stream The Bachelor from anywhere in the world, if you don’t reside in the US. However, it might be a bit tricky as most of the platforms which offer live cable networks require a US payment method to sign up.