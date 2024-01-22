Security forces neutralise seven terrorists in Zhob IBO

Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, Pakistan, on March 25, 2020. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Seven terrorists have been killed by the security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Zhob district, near the Pakistan-Afghan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Monday.

An intense gunfight occurred between the security forces and the terrorists during an IBO being conducted in Zhob’s Sambaza Sector.

“Own troops effectively surrounded and engaged the fleeing terrorists. Resultantly, seven terrorists were sent to hell who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians,” the military’s media wing said adding that arms, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The ISPR said a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area. Security forces of Pakistan were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, it further said.

In 2023, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1463 injuries from as many as 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

According to Annual Security Report released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) released last month includes nearly 1000 fatalities among civilians and security forces personnel.

The overall fatalities including those of outlaws mark a record 6-year high, exceeding the 2018 level and highest since 2017. Moreover, the country saw a surge in violence for the third consecutive year with an uptick recorded each year beginning from 2021.