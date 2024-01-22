The Silhouette of Voice: Exploring the nuances of emotion and existence

Book cover of Hafsa Bashir's "The silhouette of voice". — Supplied

The book in front of me is THE SILHOUETTE OF VOICE” by Hafsah Bashir. This book of poetry is a mesmerising journey through verses where Hafsah Bashir weaves a fabric of emotions, relationships, and the profound complexities of the human experience.

Her poetic journey includes a series of poems that delve into sleep, rain, beauty and the beast, the guiding lantern of life, the timeless inquiry of "To be or not to be," and the sacred realm of parenthood.

These poems of her collection “Silhouette of Voice” capture a unique facet of the poet's meditative spirit, offering readers a diverse and thought-provoking collection.

Let us begin our exploration with "Sleep," where the poet takes us on a trail of slumber, wading through the sleet of memory, the drop of fear, and the pinch of pain. The journey unfolds as a metaphor for the various emotional landscapes one traverses in the pursuit of peace, ending at the valley of sleep. The vivid imagery and sensory details paint a nuanced picture of the profound experience of finding solace in dreams.

The poet's engagement with nature takes centre stage in "Rain and You," a poem that skillfully captures the dual nature of rain. From quenching thirst to drenching in guilt, the verses explore the intricate dance between rain and personal emotions, utilising paradoxical imagery to convey the complicated relationship with this natural phenomenon. The poet successfully evokes a sense of complexity, mirroring the unpredictable nature of human feelings.

"Beauty and the Beast" introduces a narrative of possessive desire, where the object of affection is described in terms of immaculate beauty and vulnerability. The reference to the "beast of your brain" adds a layer of internal conflict, offering a unique twist to the conventional "Beauty and the Beast" narrative. The poem explores the complexities of control and possession, echoing the themes of the classic fairy tale while carving its distinct path.

"Lantern" serves as a symbolic guide through the woods of life. The poet invites readers to light a lantern of lessons, navigating the needle of destiny while growing in wisdom and harmoniousness with the creator. The poetic imagery of narrating one's story to a grand audience yet to come lends a timeless and universal quality to the lessons learned on this profound journey.

The poem “To Be or Not to Be," is a poignant exploration of existence and choice. Through a collage of famous literary quotes ranging from Shakespeare to Beckett, Hardy, Milton, Dickens, and Conrad, Hafsah contemplates the complexities of the human experience. The verses traverse through various perspectives, offering readers a thoughtful journey through the minds of literary giants.

Then there is a tender reflection on "Parents," where the fusion of flesh with love becomes the genesis of care and concern. The poet beautifully captures the roles of parents, using metaphors such as walking on windy rails, sustaining like cysts, and nurturing like blossoms. The personification of angels in the act of parenting adds a touch of reverence to the portrayal.

This poetry collection, The Silhouette of Voice, is divided into four distinct parts—Me, You, Life, and Love—and provides a thematic structure that allows readers to pilot through various aspects of the human experience. Within the "Love" section, the inclusion of specific poems like "Mirage", "Wedlock," "Dusk," "Parents," "New York," and "Rain in New York" creates a cohesive subset focused on the complexities of love. Similarly, the part “Me” explores personal emotions, struggles, and growth as an individual while “You” delves into connections, shared experiences, and the impact of others on individual life. The part “Life” encompasses a broader exploration of life's various facets including nature, existence, the passage of time, and the universal aspects of the human condition.

In this poetic tapestry, Hafsah Bashir invites readers to explore the depths of emotion, the intricacies of relationships, and the timeless questions that echo through the corridors of existence. With a skilled interplay of imagery, metaphor, and literary allusions, this collection resonates as a heartfelt and thoughtful journey through the human soul.

The author is a professor at the Department of Urdu, University of Karachi