Bruno Mars marks end of Tokyo shows with quirky video tribute: Watch

Bruno Mars had a special shoutout for Japan as he commemorated his experience in the East Asian country.

The singer just concluded his The One & Only Night tour at the Tokyo Dome in in the Japanese capital, which was held from January 11 to January 21, 2024.

The Uptown Funk singer, 38, took to his social media to share a whimsical video he made of his time with a bird-eye view camera taking shots of his surroundings. Mars also animatedly did an anime-inspired run in the true spirit of being dubbed ‘Kawaii King.’

“What a magical place,” the That’s What I Like crooner began in the caption of the quirky video.

“Thank you to the beautiful people of Japan for giving us an experience we will never forget and making me feel like a true Kawaii King out here in these Tokyo streets,” he wrote, signing off as “Love always, your Bruno-San.”

The shows in Tokyo come a month after Mars wrapped his residency in Las Vegas, which was meant to end in August but then added five additional sold-out shows in December, including two New Year’s Eve weekend performances.