Romeo Beckham, girlfriend Mia Regan begin ‘new chapter’ in life together

David Beckham and Victoria’s third son Romeo Beckham embarked on a new chapter in his life as he moved out of the family home at the start of 2024.
Their 21-year-old son bid goodbye to his parents’ townhouse, valued at £31 million, for a new apartment with beau Mia Regan, marking Romeo as the latest Beckham son to take this step.
The duo has begun unveiling glimpses of their new living space on social media, with 21-year-old Romeo showcasing their impressive apartment on Instagram.
In the snapshot, he stands in the reception room featuring a stylish wooden floor, bright white spotlights, and white-painted walls
While the exact location of their new flat remains undisclosed, signs point to Battersea, as Mia's Instagram posts suggest they have a view of the Power Station from their window.
Previously it was reported that the celebrity couple are now "empty nesters" despite owning over a dozen properties, including a mansion in Holland Park, London.
An insider told the outlet: “David and Victoria miss them dreadfully. There are jokes that they are almost empty-nesters.”
Romeo’s departure means all three Beckham sons have now moved out, with only 12-year-old Harper left at home to keep his mom and dad company as Cruz aged 18 and Brooklyn aged 24 both live in Los Angeles.
Romeo and Mia initiated their relationship in May 2019, later the couple went their separate ways in July 2022 after a three-year romance.
However, just four months later, Romeo hinted at a reconciliation through a strategically-cropped photo, receiving a kiss on the cheek from a mystery love interest.
He eventually confirmed the reunion as they were spotted together on a night out with friends celebrating Mia's 20th birthday.
Adele has found a new zest for live performances in Vegas, a source shared
Kim Kardashian acted 'cold' towards ex-husband Kanye West during their rare reunion
Last year in August, Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the singer after only 14 months of marriage
Princess Kate was hospitalised for abdominal surgery
Affair rumours emerged in November 2023 after King Frederik was seen with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova
Catherine, Princess of Wales stepped out in Sandringham to greet the crowd on Christmas Day last month