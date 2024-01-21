Romeo Beckham, girlfriend Mia Regan begin ‘new chapter’ in life together

David Beckham and Victoria’s third son Romeo Beckham embarked on a new chapter in his life as he moved out of the family home at the start of 2024.

Their 21-year-old son bid goodbye to his parents’ townhouse, valued at £31 million, for a new apartment with beau Mia Regan, marking Romeo as the latest Beckham son to take this step.

The duo has begun unveiling glimpses of their new living space on social media, with 21-year-old Romeo showcasing their impressive apartment on Instagram.

In the snapshot, he stands in the reception room featuring a stylish wooden floor, bright white spotlights, and white-painted walls

While the exact location of their new flat remains undisclosed, signs point to Battersea, as Mia's Instagram posts suggest they have a view of the Power Station from their window.

Previously it was reported that the celebrity couple are now "empty nesters" despite owning over a dozen properties, including a mansion in Holland Park, London.

An insider told the outlet: “David and Victoria miss them dreadfully. There are jokes that they are almost empty-nesters.”

Romeo’s departure means all three Beckham sons have now moved out, with only 12-year-old Harper left at home to keep his mom and dad company as Cruz aged 18 and Brooklyn aged 24 both live in Los Angeles.

Romeo and Mia initiated their relationship in May 2019, later the couple went their separate ways in July 2022 after a three-year romance.

However, just four months later, Romeo hinted at a reconciliation through a strategically-cropped photo, receiving a kiss on the cheek from a mystery love interest.

He eventually confirmed the reunion as they were spotted together on a night out with friends celebrating Mia's 20th birthday.