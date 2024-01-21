Adele in 'advance talks for 2024 UK concert after two year hiatus

File Footage

Adele is reportedly in advanced discussions for a London performance in the upcoming months, marking her return to the UK stage after a two-year hiatus.

The 35-year-old singer, renowned for her hits, has allegedly been offered various venues for her homecoming show, including the 62,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As per The Sun, Adele is considering performances in other European cities, such as Munich in Germany, inspired by her renewed passion for live shows following her Las Vegas residency.

Reports suggest that the songstress, with an estimated net worth of £165 million, could potentially command an astonishing £10 million per show once her Las Vegas stint concludes in June.

A source told the publication: 'Adele has found a new zest for live performances in Vegas'.



'Her stage fright has diminished, her voice is really strong and she is ready to do some gigs again in Europe'.

'Offers have come flooding in. It is up to her how many gigs she wants to do, although we do not expect a full world tour.'

Adele's last UK performance was in 2022 when she headlined two nights at BST in Hyde Park, London, captivating a crowd of 65,000. In a recent revelation, the singer shared that despite her considerable wealth, she still practices frugality by collecting toiletries from hotels to stock her bathroom cabinet.



