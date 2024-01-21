Meghan Markle has no regret over ‘missed opportunity’

As Kate Middleton recovers from her ‘planned’ surgery and King Charles prepares to get his prostrate operation done, Meghan Markle could have enjoyed the limelight in the UK.

While the monarch and the two senior most working royals, including Prince William, step back from royal engagements, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan would have been at the forefront of things.

Read More: Prince Harry tipped to step in for King Charles, Prince William: Report

“A situation like this would have given them a clear runway to dominate the coordinated family schedule,” a well-placed palace source told Page Six.

However, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to US, amid their royal rift, the Montecito-based couple has stayed silent and largely out of sight.

The outlet reports the Spare author and the former Suits actress have not spoken to the king since his 75th birthday on November 14.

And it appears that Meghan has no regrets over missing the opportunity to step out for royal duties.

The Duchess of Sussex was once a hugely popular figure in the UK, and could have easily stepped in for the Princess of Wales.



Read More: Meghan Markle ‘secretly’ hoping to distance herself from royals ‘even more’

Hugo Vickers, royal historian and friend of the royal family, suggested that Meghan had “no intention of pulling her weight.”

“She surely had a little plan from the start, which did not include being a hard working supportive member of the royal family,” he told Page Six.

“Harry got on well with his family before he married. Afterwards? I rest my case.”