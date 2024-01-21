Jamie Foxx ‘Back In Action’ on set with Cameron Diaz months after health scare

Jamie Foxx is back in action with co-star Cameron Diaz following his unexpected health scare last year.



Foxx and Diaz appeared in good spirits as they were spotted in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, per Page Six.

The Oscar-winning actor, 56, who experienced a health emergency in April 2023, while he was filming the upcoming movie for Netflix.

The Django Unchained alum was dressed in navy slacks and a dark grey sweater. Meanwhile, Diaz, 51, was in grey cargo-style skinny pants paired with a white shirt and cream cardigan.

It is still unclear what was the mystery health scare that struck the actor, after Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, revealed in April last year that the actor was hospitalised for a ‘medical emergency.’

Foxx was reportedly shooting the Netflix movie, which is directed by Seth Gordon, when his health deteriorated. Amid rampant rumours of his condition, he himself addressed his health scare in May, which still not disclosing the details, except that he was on a “road to recovery.”

Alongside Foxx and Diaz, the upcoming movie also stars Glenn Close, Andrew Scott as well as Kyle Chandler.

The plot synopsis of the project has remained mostly under wraps and a set release date has yet to be announced.