Jamie Foxx dispels rumours about his mystery medical condition

Jamie Foxx is finally addressing the mystery and rumours surrounding his health condition which took place in April.

The Django Unchained actor, 55, was hospitalised after he sustained “a medical complication,” which his eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced at the time. She did not divulge any details of the condition, and now the actor revealed that it has been due to his wishes.

The Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram during wee hours of Saturday, July 22, 2023, as he filmed himself addressing the fans.

After thanking everyone for the love he received, he added that he “went through something that I… thought I would never ever go through.”

Adding a little levity to a serious matter, Foxx said, “Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see,” he jokingly rolls his eyes, “the eyes are working just fine.”

He added, “Said I’m paralysed, I’m not paralysed.”

“But I did go through... I went to hell and back and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work.”

Elsewhere in the video, he talked about his family, “To be honest with you, my sister my daughter Corrine saved my life. So, to them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I am able to leave you this video.”

He continued, “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothin' out. They protected me. And that’s what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these.”

For keeping his medical condition a secret, he shared that he wanted everyone to see him “laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show” and not is a state where he had “tubes running out” of him.