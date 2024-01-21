SNL: Rachel McAdams 'officially passes the Regina George torch' to Reneé Rapp

file footage

Rachel McAdams was a welcome surprise during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.



Jacob Elordi and Reneé Rapp starred as the host and musical guest respectively on the episode, aired on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Following the Euphoria actor’s elaborate monologue, McAdams made an appearance in the frame, taking the audience and viewers by surprise.

Dressed in a red blazer atop a dark magenta top, paired with striking red pants, the Notebook actress introduced Rapp for her musical performance to a raucous round of applause.

Viewers were in for yet another surprise when the 24-year-old singer was joined by Megan Thee Stallion and the duo performed Not My Fault from Rapp’s latest musical adaptation of Mean Girls.

Rapp embodied the role of Queen Bee Regina George in the 2024 musical, which was previously played by McAdams in the original teen-comedy film.

Fans took to social media to relay their reaction to the cultural cross-over. One wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "omg! Rachel McAdams just introduced Renee Rapp before her second SNL musical performance."

"the Reina George torch has officially been passed," they exclaimed.

Also Read: SNL: Dakota Johnson, Justin Timberlake join hands to host show

Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake will reprise their roles as host and musical guest respectively in the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

The comedy sketch show unveiled names of upcoming guests on the show via their social media.

Johnson and Timberlake will take the comic stage next week, i.e., Jan. 27.



Dakota will host the series for the second time; the Fifty Shades of Grey alum previously hosted SNL in 2015, alongside musical guest Alabama Shakes.

Meanwhile, the Cry Me a River singer will showcase his vocal prowess as a solo artist for the fifth time on the series.

Season 49 of Saturday Night Live kicked off in October, featuring a star-studded ensemble of guests.

Pete Davidson also made a return to the show after quitting it as a cast member after eight seasons in 2022.

Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Emma Stone, and Adam Driver have also made appearances on the current season of SNL so far on the heels of their respective project releases.