Dominic Fike makes heartbreaking revelation about Euphoria Season 3 return

Dominic Fike has expressed uncertainty over his return as Elliot in season 3 of Euphoria.

Speaking to Variety at Sundance Film Festival, the 28-year-old singer revealed he hasn’t been contacted by the showrunners to reprise his role in the teen-drama series.

Noting that rejoining the show “would be dope,” he noted: “I don’t really talk to them anymore.”

Fike starred on Euphoria Season 2 as a drug user who facilitates Rue’s, played by Zendaya, relapse. He also finds himself in a love triangle with Rue and Jules, played by Hunter Schafer.

The upcoming season is expected to premiere in 2025 in the wake of now defuncted writers and actors’ strike, which lasted nearly half of last year.

CEO of HBO Casey Bloys confirmed earlier this week that Sam Levinson, who will return as a showrunner, is currently writing the scrip for season 3.

“We’ll see how it goes. He’s writing Season 3 right now, he’s in the thick of it," she told The Wrap.

It’s unclear whether the show will continue after the forthcoming season, as Casey explained: "I don’t know that he is laying out what the future looks like.

"It’s just getting Season 3 done. I haven’t had a specific conversation with him about is this the end or what does it look like," she added.