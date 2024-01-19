David Beckham company engages in ‘legal battle’ following $10 million payment to mystery person

DB Ventures by David Beckham is a subsidiary of his global brand management operation DRJB Holdings Limited

DB Ventures, the company associated with David Beckham, is reportedly engaged in a costly legal dispute with counterfeiters marketing fake versions of his products online.

The 48-year-old former footballer, known for endorsing clothing, fragrances, and accessories, is pursuing a substantial £1.58 million from each seller involved in the sale of counterfeit goods to fans.

DB Ventures is a subsidiary of David's full-service global brand management operation DRJB Holdings Limited whose profitability turned to £72 million in the year 2022.

There are claims that David Beckham purportedly sold a 55% stake in the business to Authentic Brands for £200 million during that same year.

Seven Global, another one of David Beckham's ventures which falls outside DB Ventures, made a £ 8.4 million profit through partnerships with Adidas, Tudor and Safilo.

Now The Sun reports that the controlling investors have hired trademark lawyers The Sladkus Group to stop selling on eBay, Amazon and Etsy.



In paperwork filed in the US claims the dodgy sales 'erode the brand's reputation' and cost the company 'considerable lost sales and harm'.

A source told the publication: 'Authentic Brands want to crack down on people ­making cash from flogging goods with David's name attached to it.

'David and the team pride themselves on the quality of what they sell, including their clothes and ­fragrances, and they don't want ­people being unwittingly ripped off when they buy a fake.'

It comes after DB Ventures made a big payout to an unknown person.

The 48-year-old football legend, who runs a housing estate company, allegedly paid a whopping salary of $10 million to a mystery employee in 2022.