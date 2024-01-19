Queen Camilla cancels London flight ahead of King Charles surgery

Queen Camilla will be by King Charles' side ahead of his surgery

Queen Camilla canceled her trip to London so that she can care for King Charles, who is preparing for a surgery for an enlarged prostate.

Camilla remained by her husband’s side by staying at their Scottish home at the Balmoral estate, where the monarch will be resting following the procedure.

This comes after Camilla provided an update on the monarch’s health, insisting that he is ‘fine’ while on a visit to the Aberdeen Art Gallery.

She added that the monarch was excited to get back to his regular work schedule.

Camilla said: "He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work."

The statement said: "In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."