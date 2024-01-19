Disney+ announces spooky new series 'Light Shop'

Mystery and drama are set to take centre stage on Disney+ with the upcoming series Light Shop, a new project from renowned Korean creator Kang Full, the mind behind the hit webtoon and film Moving.



Arriving in the second half of 2024, Light Shop promises to delve into the depths of human experience, exploring themes of life, death, and what truly makes us human.

The series centres around a curious little shop perched at the end of a shadowy alleyway. It's no ordinary establishment, though. This Light Shop draws in a motley crew of individuals, each harbouring a painful past and grappling with a personal connection to the paranormal.

As their paths converge within the shop's enigmatic glow, these strangers find themselves on a shared journey of confronting their inner demons and unravelling the mysteries that bind them to the supernatural.

Under the helm of Kang Full, a storyteller with a proven track record of weaving poignant narratives with elements of the fantastical.

His webtoon Moving, which explored the emotional baggage of moving houses, resonated with readers worldwide and was later adapted into a successful film.

With the upcoming series Kang Full steps into the world of streaming, bringing his signature blend of emotional depth and captivating mystery to Disney+.

Kim Hee-won is the director of Light Shop, which stars Bae Seong-woo, Ju Ji-hoon, Park Bo-young, and Lee Jung-eun.

Disney+ debuted in South Korea in November 2021 and has since increased the amount of local content it produces in order to capitalise on the K-drama genre's burgeoning popularity worldwide.