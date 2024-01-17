Nick Jonas gives sneak peek into daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their daughter Malti Marie's second birthday on January 15.

The Jonas Brothers frontman recently gave a little sneak peek into his 'little angle's' Elmo-themed birthday party.

Taking to Instagram, Nick dropped a few adorable photos from the intimate celebration as he wrote, "Our little angel is 2 years old."

In the shared photos, Malti can be seen wearing a pink sweater printed with hearts, pink tiara and heart-shaped sunglasses.

In a carousel of images, Nick and Priyanka can be seen cosying up on their daughter's special day.

Moreover, Nick’s brothers Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas were featured in the photos, enjoying Malti's birthday bash.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy in January 2022.

Earlier, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the couple shared the challenging yet beautiful journey of bringing their newborn from the NICU to home.

While sharing a cute family photo, the couple penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," they wrote.