Prince William unable to ‘escape’ influence of Netflix ‘The Crown’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are unable to ignore the influence Netflix’s The Crown has despite keeping away from the series.

The Crown is loosely based on the real-life events in the British monarchy, following the line of succession from Queen Elizabeth II to Prince William.

The story of Prince and Princess of Wales takes centre stage in the sixth and final season of the show and it also touches up on the tragic death of Princess Diana.

According to royal author Robert Hardman’s new book, William has not made a comment on the series because he does not want to appear like a “complainer” despite his dislike for the show.

“The Prince…rolls his eyes when people say that ‘it’s just drama,’” a source close to William, said, per an excerpt from Hardman’s book published in The Daily Mail.

“Yet he will not give it any greater publicity by complaining. He doesn’t like the idea of being seen as a complainer all the time.”

Hardman writes that in his downtime, William prefers to watch superhero movies which is why he may not really watch the Netflix show.

“Superhero movies are, apparently, a particular favourite, especially Deadpool and all things Batman-related,” the pal told the author. “He just likes action flicks."