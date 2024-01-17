Daniel Radcliffe addresses marriage rumours after Emmys slip-up

Daniel Radcliffe and his partner Erin Darke have been together for a decade

Daniel Radcliffe is not married to girlfriend Erin Darke after all.

However, the Harry Potter star, 34, is tied down regardless of a ring, which is why he referred to Darke’s parents as his “in-laws” and didn’t correct E! News interviewer Laverne Cox when she referred to his long-time partner and baby mama as “his wife” at the 2024 Emmys red carpet Monday.

As the internet grew abuzz with speculation that he had secretly tied the knot with Darke, Radcliffe’s rep clarified in a statement to The Independent, “They’ve been together for 10 years hence the reference.”

He further asserted that the marriage rumours were simply “not true.”

While talking to the Orange is the New Black alum about his 2022 film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – which earned him an Emmy nomination for Best Lead actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Radcliffe seemingly gave clear hints that he is married.

“Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws,” he said.



This wasn’t the first time that the couple – who recently welcomed their first child in spring 2023 – shut down marriage speculations.

“I spent a week once having to text all my family members like, ‘I promise if I’m getting married, you will find out from me and not US Weekly,” Darke, 39, told Vogue in 2020.

The pair started dating in 2013 after sparking a strong connection while filing a love scene for indie film Kill Your Darlings.