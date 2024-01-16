Eva Mendes gushes over Ryan Gosling following Critics Choice's viral moment

Eva Mendes has the sweetest reaction to her husband-actor Ryan Gosling's viral moment at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.
Taking to Instagram, the Ghost Rider actress shared the viral video clip of her husband's 'meme-worthy' reaction and expressed her love for Ryan.
"I LOVE HIM!!!!," the actress wrote as a caption.
For the unversed, The Notebook actor gave a hilarious reaction after the song, I'm Just a Ken, from his and Margot Robbie's blockbuster film Barbie, won the Best Original Song at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.
Recently, Ryan paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife after accepting the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
During his award acceptance speech, the La La Land actor shared how working in films changed his life, adding, "Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children."
He added, "I dreamed of one day making movies, and now, movies have made my life a dream."
