King Charles, Prince William brace for sequel to Prince Harry's Spare

Prince Harry has left the members of the royal family worried with the prospect of a sequel to his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex sent shockwaves around the world with the revelations made in his autobiography, Spare, released in January last year.

In the book, Harry detailed his life as a royal underlined by key moments in his life, including death of his mother Princess Diana, his time in the military, marriage to Meghan Markle and more.

Royal author Robert Hardman claimed that the royal only chronicled less than a fifth of his life after tying the knot with the Suits alum and events leading up to the royal departure.

Hence, King Charles is allegedly “worried” about what could follow in a potential sequel to the tell-all or other form of media.

“For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events,” wrote Hardman in his book about King Charles III.

“It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part – less than a fifth – of Prince Harry’s memoir. This suggested either a sequel or, perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course.”

The father of two previously teased a second book on the horizon as a part of his and Meghan’s multi-book deal with publishing company Penguin Random House.

During a promotional tour for Spare, Harry told the Telegraph: “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way, and the hard bit was taking things out.

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me," he added at the time.