Rebecca Romijn reacts to ex-husband John Stamos ‘betrayal’ claims in memoir

Rebecca Romijn broke her silence on the infidelity claims that her ex-husband John Stamos made in his tell-all memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, in October 2023.

The Star Trek: Discovery actress, 51, attended that Critics Choice Awards on Sunday where she was asked about the headlines that were made about her after Stamos’ book came out.

“I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually,” Romijn, 51 told Entertainment Tonight. “I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don’t really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Read More: John Stamos caught former girlfriend cheating with Tony Danza

Stamos, 60, opened up about his whirlwind romance with Romijn in his memoir. The Full House alum began dating the Ugly Betty alum in 1994 and they got engaged three years later, tying the knot in September 1998.

In his memoir, Stamos shared that he was “slipping away,” while Romijn was too “busy with her career and new friends” to see that.

He wrote that there was “zero talk about having kids and starting a family” and they felt it “harder to make time for each other.”

Stamos alluded that “something cruel and calculating” infiltrated their once “pleasant” relationship, hinting at a “betrayal” which was “uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you’ve been waiting for something bad to happen.”

Stamos and Romijn split in 2005.

