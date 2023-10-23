John Stamos caught former girlfriend cheating with Tony Danza

John Stamos accuses ex-girlfriend for backstabbing with Tony Danza.

John Stamos unveils an old tale from his forthcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. The actor alleges that he once caught an old girlfriend in the 1980s engaged in an affair with none other than Tony Danza.

Stamos spills the beans on this story, which took place during his relationship with Teri Copley, a relationship he describes as a deeply passionate one.

The mid-'80s were the backdrop for this tumultuous episode in Stamos's life, occurring before his Full House fame.

As Stamos recollects, he began to notice a change in Copley's behavior about a year into their romance.

Suspicion grew as she became increasingly evasive and unresponsive to his calls. Fueled by his instincts, Stamos decided to pay her a surprise visit while he was away on tour.

The scene he encountered was nothing short of a Hollywood drama: Tony Danza, allegedly found passed out in Teri's bed, in a state of complete undress.

He further reveals the dramatic sequence of events that took place during the fateful encounter at Teri Copley's apartment.

Stamos, initially unaware of the Porsche's owner in the parking lot, stumbled upon Tony Danza's vintage Porsche, which set the stage for the shocking discovery that would follow.

Entering Teri's residence, Stamos was met with a sight that would haunt his memories – his girlfriend, along with a mysterious man, both soundly asleep in her bed.

Stamos vividly describes this moment as his "worst nightmare" come to life.

As he retreated from this painful scene, Stamos revisited Danza's car, where he uncovered a poster featuring Teri in a revealing pose.

The poster bore Teri's signature, with the words, "My Dear Tony, I'll love you forever. XO, Teri."

The pieces of the puzzle fell into place, and Stamos realized the identity of the man entwined with his then-girlfriend – the unforgettable Tony Danza.