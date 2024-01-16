Kyle Richards spotted in ‘comfy’ LA outing post-birthday trip to Mexico

Kyle Richards get out in LA after Mexico birthday celebration

Kyle Richards got out for a casual outing in Los Angeles after wrapping up her birthday celebrations in Mexico.



The 55-year-old socialite was spotted on Sunday out and about in Los Angeles, dressed casually in a black zip-down jacket, leggings, and comfortable slides.

She wore a chic black purse over her shoulder and carried a turquoise water bottle.

Her brunette hair was pulled back into a carefree bun, and it looked like she applied very little makeup to her gorgeous complexion. Over her eyes was a pair of glasses.

Recently, Kyle celebrated her 55th birthday at a Punta Mita, Mexico, resort. On Saturday, she reflected on the vacation and gave a heartfelt message about her physical health and support system.

“On 1/11 close friends & I celebrated my birthday at @susurrosauberge in Punta Mita. My trips to Mexico look a little different these days. While I may not be drinking margaritas by the pool, I am laughing with friends and taking care of myself. This last year has been challenging but I am grateful that I have the strength to do the things that make me feel good,” she captioned a video post.

She further said that she has "always been my worst critic but now I am appreciative of my body and all that it has carried me through."

She also pressed that she doesn’t take waking up “feeling physically good every day” for “granted” and considers it a “gift.”

She continued, “I am feeling extra grateful for my family & friends. Thank you all for your birthday wishes.

And thank you to @missacro_mexico for this amazing yoga class."

She concluded her post, “Best yoga class which wasn’t surprising since everything at @susurrosauberge was perfection! #111 #aubergeresorts #susurrosdelcorazon.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who has recently returned to small screens for season 13, stirred up controversy last week when she questioned her fellow cast members if they would consider dating another woman before admitting she would be open to it.

“Two reasons I said that,” Kyle explained on a Bravo After Show segment.

“A, for shock value. B, because I’m at a place in my life where, I don’t know. I have zero judgment.”