Lindsay Lohan ‘hurt’ by a joke in new Mean Girls musical

Lindsay Lohan shares her thoughts about one joke in new Mean Girls musical

Lindsay Lohan is upset with a joke in the new Mean Girls movie musical.



A rep for the actress spilled to PEOPLE that Lohan was reportedly “not a fan” for new movie to have a dialogue about “fire crotch”.

“Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” said Lohan’s spokesperson.

In the new movie, Megan Thee Stallion, who also contributed a song for the soundtrack, says about protagonist Cady (played by Angourie Rice in the new movie) and her Christmas-themed talent show outfit, “Y2K fire crotch is back.”

To note, Lohan played the role of Cady Heron in the 2004 original movie, who this time, had a cameo in the new musical.

Earlier, writer Tina Fey talked about Lohan’s surprise appearance in the movie in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

She explained, “Paramount was like, 'Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, 'I can't fit five people in.’”

Fey mentioned, “I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay's movie. As great as they all are, she's the heart of that movie.”

“And I thought, well, what could she do? I didn't think [she should] play a teacher. I was trying to think of something that you wouldn't expect,” she continued.

Fey added, “And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren't expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is.”