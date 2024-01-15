Helen Skelton ‘all smiles’ following emotional breakdown on BBC show

Helen Skelton departed the studios with a radiant smile on her face

Helen Skelton beams with joy since her emotional breakdown on BBC Morning Live.

On Monday, the 40-year-old presenter was seen for the first time after she could not control her emotions during the show.

The heart-touching moment was triggered by the passing of Dave Marsh, father of presenter and actress Kym Marsh, who received a tribute on the program.

The BBC Morning Live host, who recently finalized her divorce from ex-husband Richie Myler, departed the Manchester studios with a radiant smile on her face.

It was revealed last week that the Strictly star and her rugby ace ex, 33, who filed for divorce from their 10-year marriage almost two years ago, are legally divorced.

Helen and Richie, who share three children, wed in 2013 and separated in April 2022, with Helen announcing on her Instagram profile that her husband had left the family home.

Richie is now in a relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, 33, who is the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill, the rugby club he played for from 2017 until last year.

The couple started dating shortly after Helen and Richie split and 12 months later, welcomed their first baby together.