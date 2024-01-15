Ryan Gosling has meme-worthy reaction to ‘I’m Just Ken’ award win: Watch

Ryan Gosling portrayed the iconic role of Ken in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling truly is “just Ken.”

In fact, the 43-year-old actor was dumbfounded when his power ballad, I’m Just Ken, from the 2023 hit film Barbie was named the Best Original Song at the 2024 Critic’s Choice Awards Sunday.

In a now-viral video of his reaction circulating online, the La La Land star looked almost confused when the winner was announced, while songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt going up on stage to accept the award.

His deadpan expression amid a cheering crowd went viral on social media, with one person noting that Gosling “just created a new meme with this face” alongside a snapshot of Gosling, a knit in his brow and he side-eyed everyone around him.

Another expressed, “Yoooo Ryan Gosling’s face on the I’m just Ken song SENT ME!,” while someone else said, “I’m still laughing at Ryan Gosling’s face hahahaha.”

Other viewers echoed Gosling’s confusion at the win.

“If ryan gosling knew this win was wrong than [sic] it was DEFINITELY wrong.”

I’m Just Ken – sang by Ken’s actor Gosling himself – was up against other songs from Barbie, including Dance the Night and What Was I Made For.

Other nominees included Peaches from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Road to Freedom from Rustin, and This Wish from Wish.