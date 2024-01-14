Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marital struggles intensify: Insider claims

Jennifer Lopez's 'picky' nature is 'bothering' Ben Affleck: Reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck often made it to the headlines because of their alleged marital woes.

Recently, the couple was spotted engaging in a heated argument during their romantic getaway to St Barts.

As per OK! Magazine, an insider claimed that "Ben wanted this vacation to be relaxing but Jennifer’s up at 6 a.m. dictating their schedule."

"She’s extremely picky about everything, from maid service to where to eat dinner. Sometimes Ben can’t hide his annoyance, and that’s what people were seeing in St. Barts," the source added.



According to reports, Affleck and Lopez's upcoming much-anticipated film, Unstoppable, also became a source of a feud between the two.

"Jennifer is obsessed with every detail and has been bothering Ben," an insider further shared.

However, the source revealed, "It takes a lot of energy for Ben to be married to Jennifer, but he loves her."

An insider shared that the lovebirds "get on each other’s nerves and then it’s amazing. It’s always hills and valleys with them."

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.