Khloé Kardashian’s gesture of LOVE with Kanye West

Khloé Kardashian and Kanye West get close at Saint West's game in LA

Khloé Kardashian didn’t let Kanye West’s rocky past with Kim Kardashian come in the way of treating him with love.



The Kardashians actress supported her ex-brother-in-law Kanye West in spite of their tense relationship.

The mother of two and the Donda rapper were seen giving a short hug in pictures that went viral on social media on Thursday night when they attended West's son Saint's basketball game in Los Angeles.

As they watched the game, they also took seats close to one another.

Together with Tristan Thompson's 5-year-old daughter True and her 7-year-old niece Dream, Khloé attended her nephew's athletic event.

The 39-year-old co-founder of Good American was decked up in a long beige coat, black shirt and Jordan sneakers.

West, 46, accessorised his recently debuted Yeezy pod sneakers with his go-to black sweatshirt and matching trousers.

Since filing for divorce in February 2021, Kim and the father of her four children—North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4—have not had an easy relationship.

West was ordered to pay the Skims creator, 43, $200,000 a month in child support when they concluded their divorce in November 2022.

The Grammy Award winner has also frequently voiced her disapproval of their co-parenting arrangement.

In May 2022, he rapped, “Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow / Wait, when the sunset? I see y’all tomorrow / Wait, when I pick ‘em up, I feel like they borrowed,” on a track titled “True Love.”

Most recently, in a tirade in December 2023, he continued to poke at Kim about their disagreements over child custody.

“I get visitation with my kids — I ain’t get no say so,” the “All of the Lights” rapper exclaimed in the video at the time

“They’re walking around with soccer players they don’t even f–king know.”

Kim broke down in tears during an interview in December 2022 when discussing how "f–king hard" it was to co-parent with West.

“Co-parenting is hard,” she saidon the Angie Martinez IRL podcast.

“It’s really f–king hard.”