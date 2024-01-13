Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tactic of being 'silent' damaged their image

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of being 'guilty' due to their deafening silence over the royal race row.

In conversation with Express.co.uk, PR strategist Laura Perkes claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's silence says that "they had something to hide".

Laura added, "Actions speak louder than words and in the case of Harry and Meghan, their silence made them look even more guilty."

She said, "You could argue that a response would have looked like a retaliation and perhaps seen as a defence mechanism to mask their guilt."

"However, issuing a statement would have sent a strong signal from their camp that they weren't involved and wouldn't be discussing it further."

Laura shared that the California-based couple's silence "did make it look like they had something to hide and added fuel to the fire."

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan made it to the negative headlines in 2023 following Omid Scobie's 'racist royals' claims in his controversial book Endgame.

Since then, the pair, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, strained their relationship with the senior royal figures.